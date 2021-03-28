Highly regarded prospect Jazz Chisholm wins Marlins' 2B job

STEVEN WINE
·1 min read
  Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • FILE - Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm looks skyward before batting during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach, Fla., in this Wednesday, March 3, 2021, file photo. An abundance of young starting pitchers gives the Marlins a solid foundation. The question is how soon the Marlins’ young hitters will catch up with their pitchers in development. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
1 / 3

Mets Marlins Spring Baseball

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MIAMI (AP) — Highly regarded prospect Jazz Chisholm was declared the winner of the spring competition for the Miami Marlins' second base job Sunday, and he'll be in the lineup on opening day.

Chisholm batted .268 with three homers and four stolen bases in spring training.

He was competing with Isan Diaz for the Marlins' only open everyday job, and won almost by default. Diaz went 2 for 34 and will start the season in Triple-A.

Manager Don Mattingly and general manager Kim Ng told Chisholm shortly before the final spring training game that he was heading south with the team.

“It feels great when everybody believes in you,” Chisholm said. “I know I already have a lot of confidence, but it gives you confidence to where it's almost cockiness.”

In 2020, Miami second basemen had an OPS of .602, last in the National League. Chisholm made his big league debut in September and went 9 for 56 (.161).

Chisholm, 23, came to Miami in the 2019 trade that sent pitcher Zac Gallen to Arizona.

“We look at Jazz as the everyday second baseman,” Mattingly said. “But this is the start of it. You’ve got to go perform and keep going every day."

The young Marlins finished 14-5 in spring training, best in the majors. They're trying to build on an unexpected run to the playoffs last year, and open the season Thursday against Tampa Bay.

“I'm happy with the club,” Mattingly said. “In general we have played pretty good baseball.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

