Highly regarded long snapper commits to South Carolina football team

South Carolina gained a commitment Last week from highly regarded kicker Max Kelley. On Saturday, the Gamecocks landed a pledge from a long snapper who can fire the football in kicking situations.

Kyler Farrow (6-3 220) of Hartland, Wisconsin was offered by the Gamecocks after attending a camp this week and announced his pledge a few days later. He also had an offer from the home-state Badgers as well as Air Force and Army.

“While I was on campus, everyone I met was great,” Farrow said. “After hearing the vision for the future, I knew it was the place for me. Coach D (Joe DeCamillis) is the real deal.”

Farrow also plays tight end. USC is hosting several uncommitted prospects for official visits this weekend, and those could result in more commitments in the days and weeks ahead.

Farrow also participated in the Kohl’s Midwest Showcase and came away with five-star rating and a ranking of fourth national among deep snappers.

Here’s the evaluation of Farrow following his performance at the Kohl’s camp:

Farrow has solidified himself as one of the most explosive and talented snappers in America. At the Kohl’s Midwest Showcase, he was ripping the ball through the target with clean rotation. He finished the day with an average snap time of .67 seconds and tied for the 5th highest charting score in the country for the 2025 class. Farrow is tall and very athletic which he uses well in his snapping motion. He has worked extremely hard to develop himself into one of the best and it shows on every snap. Farrow has what it takes to play and be an asset for any program in the country.