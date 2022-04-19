Highly rated tight end shortlists Clemson in his top 8

One of the nation’s top tight end recruits in the class of 2023, Jelani Thurman, announced his top eight schools Tuesday on Twitter.

A four-star recruit playing out of Langston Hughes high school in Fairburn, Georgia, according to 247Sports, Thurman is their No.3 tight end and No.65 overall player in the 2023 class.

After getting an invite to Clemson’s Orange and White spring game back on April 9th, the Tigers offered the 6’6 250-pound tight end during his visit. Tiger Town must have left a good impression on him.

Thurman announced that he would be choosing between eight schools, including Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, and Michigan State.

Another top-tier tight end recruit would be a welcomed addition to the Tiger’s tight end room.

