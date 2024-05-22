Highly-rated QB prospect Julian Lewis schedules summer official visit with Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have been linked to current USC Trojans commit and five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis for several months now. The class of 2025 prospect has already visited Boulder twice, with the most recent trip coming in March. On Tuesday, Lewis announced that he has scheduled an official visit to CU for June 21-23.

According to the 247Sports composite, Lewis is ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and the No. 2 QB in his 2025 class. If the Buffs can land Lewis, he would represent a significant recruiting coup and a clear path for the future at the position once Sheduer Sanders moves on to the NFL.

Lewis announced his commitment to USC last August but has kept Colorado in mind. Eagle-eyed Buffaloes fans noticed Lewis rocking a Buffaloes towel in April at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Lewis displays all the necessary tools to be an elite QB at the college level.

Here’s what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote on Lewis:

A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others. Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire