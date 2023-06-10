Highly-rated class of 2025 LB Jonah Williams names Buffs to top 12

The Colorado Buffaloes have become regulars in the race for top recruits. Now, they are in the final 12 for four-star class of 2025 LB Jonah Williams.

The rest of his 12 is as follows: TCU, Texas, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, USC, Arizona State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU.

Williams is listed as a top 30 recruit nationally, so he is one of the better names in the 2025 class. After the Buffs hired Deion Sanders, they landed their first and only 2025 commit in WR Winston Watkins Jr.

Williams plays at Ball High School in Galveston, Texas and has quite the highlight reel. Of course, Texas and TCU would likely be considered favorites due to being in his home state, but playing for Coach Prime has been a major factor for a number of recruits and transfers.

The Buffs have been busy in the transfer portal but are also thinking about the future as they hope to shape an impressive 2025 class.

