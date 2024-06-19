Highly-rated Boyd commits to Aberdeen until 2027

Fletcher Boyd has signed a new three-year deal at Aberdeen, who say the highly-rated teenager attracted interest from "some of the UK’s biggest clubs".

Attacking midfielder Boyd, 16, burst on to the scene and into the record books in May when he came off the bench to score on his debut in the 4-0 rout of Hibs, becoming Aberdeen's youngest-ever scorer.

He made it two from two by completing the scoring in the 5-1 win over Livingston three days later and has now signed the longest contract permitted for players under 18.

Dons manager Jimmy Thelin said: "We’re delighted that Fletcher has opted to commit his future to Aberdeen, particularly as there was a lot of interest in him.

"There has been a huge collective effort from key people at the club, over a significant period of time, to get us to this point with Fletcher so I must pay testament to that hard work and endeavour.

"Fletcher is hungry, has a real desire to get better and it says a lot that he believes this club is the right environment for him to do that."

Boyd is aiming to build on the explosive start to his Pittdrie career, adding: "I know there is a lot of hard work ahead but I’m looking forward to the future under the manager and can’t wait to get started."