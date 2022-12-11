Highly-rated 2025 WR Dakorien Moore receives offer from Alabama

Alabama’s coaching staff has hit the ground running ever since the regular season ended. On Wednesday, the Tide offered 2025 wide receiver, Dakorien Moore.

Moore is the highest-rated wide receiver in the state of Texas. He plays for Duncanville High School which has been a powerhouse program in the Lonestar state for quite some time. In fact, Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire played for the Panthers prior to enrolling in Tuscaloosa.

As it stands, Texas is the favorite to land Moore at 85.1% likelihood. The Tide will have their work cut out for them in his recruitment. However, the coaching staff will have plenty of time to sway him to possibly commit to the Tide.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dakorien Moore’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 8 1 1 Rivals 4 11 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite 5 8 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Duncanville, Texas Projected Position Wide receiver Height 5-10 Weight 175 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 7, 2022

No visit to Alabama is scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

