The highly improbable path to the College Football Playoff for Maryland

It's not going to happen...but it could. It's 2020, after all. Expect the unexpected.

For most Maryland fans, your high hopes for the season likely faded with the season-opening 43-3 loss to Northwestern. Since then, however, the Terps have been a pleasant surprise with wins over Minnesota and Penn State and, believe it or not, there could actually be a path to the College Football Playoff.

Wait, what? That's ridiculous.

Yes, it is. It's not going to happen, but it is at least possible.

Whatever chances the Terps had were expected to be snuffed out in the game against Ohio State. Even if Maryland played the Buckeyes tough, a second loss would have ended any hope. The fact that the game was canceled, however, is what opens the door to a bizarre and far-fetched scenario that would see the Terps reaching the playoff.

Obviously, the only way the Terps could possibly make the playoff is to win the Big Ten. To get to the championship game, Maryland would have to win the East and the road to the division goes through Columbus...in a normal year. But now, Maryland no longer has to play Ohio State.

If Ohio State goes undefeated, they will win the East and play for the title. But what if they don't? Is there any way for Maryland to pass them in the standings now that there will not be a head-to-head matchup between the two teams? Technically yes.

The Big Ten rules for participation in the championship are very convoluted because the conference expected to lose games due to COVID, meaning it had to account for unbalanced schedules, but there are three ways Maryland could pass Ohio State in the standings. First, every team has to play at least six games to be considered eligible for the championship game. The Buckeyes have played four with three games remaining on the schedule. If two of those games are canceled Ohio State can't play in the championship game. Could the conference change rules midseason if this happens to try to get the Buckeyes in? Yes. Would I be surprised if they tried to do that? No. But as of now, those are the rules.

The second scenario is if Ohio State loses more conference games than Maryland. That seems doubtful, but it's possible. Third, if Ohio State loses more division games than Maryland. This is where things get interesting. Maryland has the loss to Northwestern, but the Wildcats are in the West so the loss is outside of the division. In the event of an unbalanced schedule, conference rules state that if two teams have a different number of division losses, the teams will be compared based on winning percentage within their division. So, let's say the Terps win out and Ohio State loses to Michigan or Michigan State. Maryland would be undefeated within the division and would pass Ohio State in the standings and thus play for the Big Ten title.

Is that going to happen? No, but again, the path is there.

OK, but what about that season-opening loss? How can a team lose by 40 and still make the playoff? They can't, probably, but the best way to get past an early-season loss is to beat that team in a rematch and right now Northwestern is poised to win the West which would set up Round 2.

So, just to summarize, here's what Terps fans need to hope for:

Maryland has to play the remainder of its schedule to get to six games and win out

Ohio State has to play fewer than six games or lose to a team within the division

Northwestern has to win the West and then lose soundly to the Terps in the Big Ten Championship

Chaos among the top contenders

There, see how easy that is?

Let's face it, if teams like Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida or Oregon have one loss and win their conference, the committee is going to put any of those teams in over Maryland. The Terps would need pretty much everyone to lose multiple times. As for Cincinnati and BYU the committee usually does not show much love for Group of 5 teams and Maryland would have a real case as a Power Five conference champion.

So when you sit to watch Maryland take on Indiana on Saturday, just remember, the College Football Playoff just might be on the line.