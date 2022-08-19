Highly-coveted Ohio State decommit planning return trip to Florida

After impressing four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson at Friday Night Lights, the Florida Gators are getting another chance to host one of the top remaining recruits on their wishlist.

Johnson is expected in Gainesville on September 3 for Florida’s game against Utah, according to 247Sports. It should be an unofficial visit, but the last unofficial Johnson made to the Swamp resulted in him backing off his pledge to Ohio State and opening things back up. If that’s any indication of where things are headed, Johnson could have good news for Gators fans in the coming weeks.

The Florida staff has kept in contact with him often enough to warrant consideration, but Johnson mentioned that Alabama and Penn State have also been in his ear. Florida cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond has been the primary recruiter for just one blue-chip commitment during this cycle: cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson.

Both Johnson and No. 1 ranked cornerback Cormani McClain are supposed to be in town for the Utah game. There’s little doubt that Raymond’s pitch is for the two to play together with Jackson under him to bring back the DBU name to Florida.

The 247Sports composite ranks Johnson No. 162 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 16 among cornerbacks. The site’s individual rankings are even more bullish on him at No. 92 overall and No. 9 at his position.

Related

Nation's top cornerback plans to be at Florida's season opener Return visit scheduled for this top 2024 offensive lineman Dan Mullen joins ESPN as a studio analyst, per reports Florida's backup quarterback undergoes thumb surgery Top-50 2024 EDGE prospect sets another Florida visit

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 most important players in Florida-Utah game

List

2023 Florida Football Season Preview: Quarterbacks

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 season openers we didn't see coming

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire