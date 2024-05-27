Highly coveted edge rusher, Texas target dishes on top three schools

Top 150 prospect, Marco Jones is down to three schools in the battle for his pledge. Jones is a four-star edge rusher and ranked as the No. 15 player at his position according to 247Sports.

Jones has a visit scheduled to each of the schools in his top three starting with the Michigan Wolverines. He will visit Texas A&M in early June and then finish up with a visit with the Longhorns.

Per Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire, Jones really appreciated the Texas coaching staff.

“Obviously, Texas, as well, a really successful program,” Jones said of the Longhorns to Wolverines Wire. “And pretty much all the schools are all pretty similar in the same aspects — their coaching staff is really good, they have really good development at my position, specifically. But also, Coach Nanseen, Coach P.K., Coach Sark are three pretty historical coaches. So that’s big time for me as well.”

Read the full story to see what Jones had to say of the Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies.

Current SEC Recruiting Rankings (247Sports)

Contact/Follow us at the Longhorns Wire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas Longhorns news, notes, and opinions.

Continue the conversation on social media with Patrick. (X and Threads)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire