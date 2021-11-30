How highly anticipated Warriors-Suns game will make NBA history

How Warriors-Suns game in Phoenix will make NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Game 21 of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA season just might be a Western Conference Finals preview. History also will be made Tuesday night when the Warriors face the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Tuesday night's matchup, according to ESPN Stats & Info will be the first time where both teams enter with a winning percentage of at least .850, and each are on at least a seve-game win streak. It also is only the fifth matchup in NBA history with a combined win percentage of at least .875.

Tuesday’s Warriors-Suns matchup will be the first in NBA history in which both teams enter with a win pct of at least .850 AND each on at least a 7-game win streak.



The Warriors come into Tuesday with an NBA-best 18-2 record. They currently are on a seven-game win streak.

The Suns are right behind them with a 17-3 record. After losing their season opener to the Denver Nuggets and dropping three of their first four games, the Suns currently are on a 16-game win streak before squaring off with Golden State.

As the Warriors watched the playoffs from home last season after losing two straight play-in tournament games, the Suns shocked many by making it to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

While the Warriors already have beat teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, this is sure to be their biggest test yet.

