Highlights from Zyon Pullin’s post-game media scrum

The Florida Gators steam rolled through the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday afternoon, 97-72, to put a bow on the month of the December, extending its win streak to six games before the thick of the schedule arrives with a meeting against Kentucky on Jan. 6.

Florida was led by guards Will Richard and Zyon Pullin, who combined for 38 points, bolstering the 25-point home win for the Gators and showing that the Gators can be dangerous on the offensive of the ball no matter who’s carrying the rock.

Pullin scored the second-most points (16) for Florida, trailing behind Richard’s 22-point performance while managing to dish the ball for six assists along with two rebounds.

Pullin addressed the media following the huge win over Quinnipiac and is feeling good going into 2024.

What it meant to build the 20-point lead in the first half

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

I think it was just taking what the defense gave us. Had some open looks and took them and knocked them down. It was good to see them go in, especially going into conference play. Just kept the momentum going.

Where has Florida shown growth the most?

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

I think just keep trying to defend, eliminating some turnovers, really trying to clean that up, that area. Then just keep defending and getting more flow on offense and I think those are some things that we are trying to do.

Meaning of week break before SEC schedule

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Yeah, it’s definitely good to take some time off, you know, step away from basketball a little bit and then kind of get back to it. Just let our bodies recover and I think this week (off) definitely helped us.

Team's recent intense practice regime

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Just competing, I think that’s the biggest thing. Getting ready for conference and all that stuff, just competing every day in practice and really pushing each other and just trying to get better.

Next up

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Florida opens up its Southeastern Conference schedule next Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats inside the O’Connell Center on Jan. 6. Tipoff is scheduled for an early 12:30 p.m. ET start and the game can be watched on ESPN.

