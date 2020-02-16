Highlights: Zeke Nnaji's 12th double-double leads Arizona men's basketball past Stanford 69-60 on the road

Zeke Nnaji's 12th double-double of the season sparked Arizona men's basketball, as the Wildcats defeated the Cardinal at Stanford on Saturday by a final of 69-60. Nnaji earned his 12th double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds; the freshman leads the Pac-12 in double-doubles recorded. The victory marked the 20th in a row for the Wildcats over the Cardinal, the longest such streak in the conference. Stanford lost despite a huge game from Bryce Wills, who scored 25 points, including 20 in the second half, shattering his previous career-high of 16.

