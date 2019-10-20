Highlights: Zack Moss breaks Utes' rushing record as No. 13 Utah dominates No. 17 ASU

Running back Zack Moss becomes the all-time leading rusher in Utes history (3,264 career rush yards) following his 99-yard, two-touchdown performance in No. 13 Utah's 21-3 victory over No. 17 Arizona State on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Moss broke Eddie Johnson's school record and is also one touchdown shy (31) of breaking Del Rodgers' school touchdown record. Defensively, the Utes ended ASU's streak of 125 consecutive games scoring at least 10 points and held the Sun Devils to season-lows in points (3) and total yds (136).

Scroll to continue with content Ad