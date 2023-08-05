Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Michigan
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR's Xfinity Series will move to over-the-air TV for all events starting in two years.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up.
Will Diaz become the first MMA fighter to beat Paul?
World Wrestling Entertainment will stage its marquee mid-year event this Saturday as SummerSlam takes place at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Mets made multiple blockbuster trades at the deadline to move expensive players for young prospects.
Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.
Max Fried returns to the mound for the first time since May 5.
The Astros and Rangers both made huge deadline additions.
The Yankees were the last team to make a trade — as buyers or sellers — before Tuesday's deadline.
The Los Angeles Angels opted to be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline as they look to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Buescher led the final 54 laps on the way to his third career win.
Notre Dame and Under Armour are extending their relationship, agreeing to a new 10-year contract with a price tag of more than $10 million annually in cash and gear.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
Will action ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline significantly shift World Series odds?
Truex has won three of the last eight Richmond races.
The USWNT has seen good ratings two matches into the 2023 Women's World Cup.
"We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," James wrote.