Highlights: Woods makes a few birdies early, settles for opening 71 at BMW
After withdrawing prior to the second round of last week's Northern Trust, Tiger Woods got off to a nice start Thursday at the BMW Championship. However, he cooled off on the back nine, settling for a 1-under 71 at Medinah.
Woods birdied two of his first three holes, including the par-4 first after hitting his approach shot from the left fairway bunker to 5 feet.
Just the start he wanted. 🐦@TigerWoods getting straight down to business @BMWchamps. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/7tKNj9QRHe
Two holes later, Woods rolled in a nearly 40-foot birdie putt at the par-4 third.
Here comes @TigerWoods ...
From nearly 40 feet for birdie. 👏#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/92vCM7NVZi
After a bogey at the par-4 fourth, Woods two-putted from 20 feet for birdie at the par-5 fifth to get back to 2 under.
He gave another shot back with bogey at the par-4 ninth before sticking an approach at the par-4 11th to 4 feet and making his fourth birdie of the day.
🎯@TigerWoods gets back to 2-under.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/1OUkuOBICL
