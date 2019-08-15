Highlights: Woods makes a few birdies early, settles for opening 71 at BMW

After withdrawing prior to the second round of last week's Northern Trust, Tiger Woods got off to a nice start Thursday at the BMW Championship. However, he cooled off on the back nine, settling for a 1-under 71 at Medinah.

Woods birdied two of his first three holes, including the par-4 first after hitting his approach shot from the left fairway bunker to 5 feet.

Two holes later, Woods rolled in a nearly 40-foot birdie putt at the par-4 third.

After a bogey at the par-4 fourth, Woods two-putted from 20 feet for birdie at the par-5 fifth to get back to 2 under.

He gave another shot back with bogey at the par-4 ninth before sticking an approach at the par-4 11th to 4 feet and making his fourth birdie of the day.