Highlights: Woods birdies 4 of 5 holes, cards second-round 71 at Farmers

Tiger Woods' second round of the Farmers Insurance Open began with a four-putt, but Woods turned things around Friday on the front nine at Torrey Pines' South Course.

Woods made three birdies in four holes to cap a 1-under 35 on the opening side and then kicked off the back with his fourth birdie in five holes.

The rest of the back nine included just one more birdie, though, as Woods shot 1-under 71 to finish 36 holed at 4 under, six shots off the lead.

The first birdie of the day came on an up-and-down at the par-5 sixth hole. Two holes later, Woods hit his tee ball to 7 feet at the par-3 eighth and made the putt.

Just the 7th birdie on No. 8 at the South Course today.@TigerWoods is back to 3-under @FarmersInsOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/MhRReSNPIx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2020

Then at the par-5 ninth, Woods holed a 15-footer from the fringe for his third birdie of the day.

3⃣ birdies in the last 4⃣ holes.@TigerWoods is heating up as he makes the turn.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/4pgAFtaNig — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2020

Woods kept the momentum going on the back nine, opening the second side with a 5-foot birdie make at the par-4 10th.

After bogeys at Nos. 12 and 17, Woods capped his round with an easy up-and-down birdie at the par-5 18th hole.