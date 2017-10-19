Highlights from Wednesday's NHL games

Oct 18, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader (8) skates the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) in the third period at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Wednesday:

Maple Leafs 6, Red Wings 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored four goals on their first five shots and went on to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri, Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews, Connor Brown, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each scored a goal for Toronto, which has won three straight. Maple Leafs goalie Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves in his first game of the season.

Henrik Zetterberg, Tomas Tatar and Jonathan Ericsson scored for Detroit, which has lost two in a row. Nick Jensen added three assists for Detroit. The Red Wings' Jimmy Howard allowed three goals on four shots before being replaced by Petr Mrazek, who made 19 saves.

Kings 5, Canadiens 1

Adrian Kempe had three goals and an assist, and Michael Cammalleri added two goals and two assists to lead Los Angeles over struggling Montreal.

Trevor Lewis assisted on Kempe's first two goals, and Jonathan Quick had 36 saves for the Kings (5-0-1), who remain the only NHL team without a regulation loss this season. Cammalleri was a healthy scratch the previous two games.

Canadiens goaltender Al Montoya made his first start of the season in place of Carey Price and stopped 37 shots. Montreal (1-5-1) lost its sixth straight game and remains one of two NHL teams without a regulation victory.

Blues 5, Blackhawks 2

Jaden Schwartz recorded his third career hat trick to lead St. Louis past Chicago.

Schwartz knocked in a rebound of a shot by Vladimir Tarasenko 4:46 into the game but had to leave later in the first period when he crashed head-first into the boards after a check by Richard Panik while on a short-handed breakaway.

Despite the hard hit, Schwartz returned to start the second period. He took a long pass off the boards from goaltender Jake Allen (22 saves) during a Blackhawks line change and deked goaltender Corey Crawford to score his second goal at 5:59 of the period. He added a short-handed goal in the last minute.