Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

Nov 1, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Drake Caggiula (91) reaches for loose puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of the National Hockey League games on Wednesday:

Penguins 3, Oilers 2

Matt Murray capped a 35-save performance by stopping Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a breakaway with less than 20 seconds remaining as the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period. Patric Hornqvist also scored on the power play, and Conor Sheary netted the other goal for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Phil Kessel and Kris Letang had two assists apiece for the Penguins.

Nugent-Hopkins scored on the power play and Leon Draisaitl scored the other Edmonton goal. Connor McDavid set up both goals.

Devils 2, Canucks 0

Cory Schneider stopped 37 shots for his first shutout of the season and New Jersey blanked Vancouver.

Jimmy Hayes and Drew Stafford scored as New Jersey remained the NHL's lone unbeaten road team (5-0-0).

Jacob Markstrom made 24 stops for the Canucks.

Maple Leafs 3, Ducks 1

Patrick Marleau scored his 100th career game-winning goal at 1:09 of the third period as Toronto beat Anaheim.

Marleau scored his fifth goal with the Maple Leafs and 513th of his career. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves against his former team.

Ondrej Kase scored for Anaheim while John Gibson made 26 saves.

Blackhawks 3, Flyers 0

Corey Crawford made 35 saves as Chicago blanked Philadelphia.

Artem Anisimo and Jonathan Toews scored 29 seconds apart in the second period. Alex DeBrincat added an empty-net goal.

Philadelphia's Brian Elliott made 32 saves.

Sharks 4, Predators 1

Martin Jones made 19 saves and four different Sharks scored as San Jose beat Nashville.

Marc Edouard-Vlasic and Joe Pavelski scored second period goals for the Sharks. Joe Thornton recorded his 1,400th career point and ranks 20th on the NHL's all-time list. Joonas Donskoi and Mikkel Boedker added the other San Jose tallies.

Roman Josi scored for Nashville.