Highlights: Watch the top moments from Steph Curry’s 50 point All-Star Game MVP performance

The 2022 edition of the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland was the Steph Curry show.

On the way to his first All-Star Most Valuable Player campaign, the Golden State Warriors point guard caught fire for a game-high 50 points.

Along with his 50 point performance, Curry rewrote the All-Star Game record books with a ridiculous 16 made 3-pointers. The 33-year-old guard snapped the single-game made a 3-pointer record for an All-Star Game with 16 and the record most made triples in a single half with eight.

During his run to All-Star Game MVP, Curry showed off his shooting repertoire with long-distance jumpers from near the halfcourt logo and no-look triples from all over the floor.

Following Team LeBron’s win over Team Durant, Curry became the first player to hoist the newly designed Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player trophy.

Curry led Team LeBron with 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting from the field with five boards, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes.

Curry became the fifth member in the Warriors’ franchise history to win All-Star Game MVP, joining Kevin Durant, Ricky Barry, Wilt Chamberlain and Paul Arizin as winners of the award.

With previous wins from the 3-point Competition and Skills Challenge in his book, Curry can add MVP to his All-Star weekend resume.

