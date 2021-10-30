HIGHLIGHTS: Watch all of the Ducks’ TD’s and game-changing plays in 52-29 win over Colorado
We saw everything that we wanted to see from the Oregon Ducks’ offense in a blowout win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon. Anthony Brown got after it early and often, scoring on all 8 drives that he was in the game for and giving the Ducks their highest point total of the season at 52.
In all the Ducks compiled 568 yards of offense with 32 first downs. Brown had his best day as a Duck, throwing 25-for-31 for 307 yards and three touchdowns. The freshmen were a big story on the day, with Byron Cardwell, Seven McGee, and Troy Franklin all getting their first career touchdowns.
Here are some of the best highlights from the day:
Opening Touchdown from Travis Dye
Taking care of business on the opening drive of the game.@anthonybrown_2 ➡ @Babydye23
📺 FOX
📱 https://t.co/38kgdb6Gh5#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/u1hBNBxSzb
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 30, 2021
First Career TD for Byron Cardwell Jr.
Going, going, GONE! 🏃@oregonfootball's Byron Cardwell scores his first career TD.
📺 FS2
📱 https://t.co/GC6T9TpQ5W#GoDucks | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/krF7q9nIbk
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 30, 2021
29-yard TD pass from Anthony Brown to Troy Franklin
.@anthonybrown_2 🤝 @TroooyyyyyyTroy
📺 FOX
📱 https://t.co/38kgdb6Gh5#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/YTGsW5uhZi
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 30, 2021
Travis Dye’s second TD run of the day
"Untouched" is an accurate descriptor.
📺 FOX
📱 https://t.co/38kgdb6Gh5#GoDucks | @Babydye23 pic.twitter.com/PdMlDcgRFL
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 30, 2021
Insane Leaping Catch from Devon Williams
I think that Devon Williams has a future playing football on Sundays…pic.twitter.com/N7PlmKrhK4
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) October 30, 2021
Travis Dye picks up TD No. 3
Always an option!
📺 FOX
📱 https://t.co/38kgdb6Gh5#GoDucks | @Babydye23 pic.twitter.com/xACTQiZMLT
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 30, 2021
Devon Williams grabs first TD of the year
Keep it going!@anthonybrown_2 throws his third TD of the day, this one a 25-yard pass to @2eraa
📺 FOX
📱 https://t.co/38kgdb6Gh5#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/99SmZ9jzRI
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 30, 2021