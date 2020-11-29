Highlights: Washington takes over first place in Pac-12 North with 24-21 victory over Utah

Washington moves to 3-0 on the season and takes the top spot in Pac-12 North football standings after defeating Utah 24-21 on Saturday in Seattle. Dylan Morris capped off an 88-yard closing drive for UW with a 16-yd touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton. For the first time since 2017, the Huskies are 3-0 and are now bowl eligible for a school-record 11th straight season. Utah running back Ty Jordan totalled a career-high 97 rush yards as the Utes fall to 0-2 on the season.