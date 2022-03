MMA Weekly

On Monday night, UFC welterweights and bitter rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were involved in a physical altercation at a Miami steakhouse. Police were called to the scene and a report of the incident was filed. The report alleges that Masvidal assaulted Covington leaving Covington with a broken tooth. On Tuesday, the first eyewitness came forward with what he saw occur at Papi Steak in Miami Beach on Monday evening. "One guy (Masvidal) clocked him (Covington) about three or four time