Highlights: Washington State men's basketball beats Oregon 94-74 to close regular season on a high note
Washington State men's basketball will take some momentum into the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament, after taking down Oregon, 94-74, on Saturday (Mar. 5) in Pullman, the Cougars' third-straight win. Noah Williams scored a team-high 19 points and added eight assists in the victory. Oregon and Washington will both play in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday, March 9th in Las Vegas.