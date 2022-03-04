Highlights: Washington State men's basketball staves off Oregon State to reach 10 Pac-12 wins for first time since 2008

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) Reggie Jackson scored 12 of his season-high 36 points in the fourth quarter while adding nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers completed a four-game season sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 132-111 victory Thursday night. Ivica Zubac had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who seized control of the sweep-clinching victory and their seventh straight win over the Lakers overall by scoring 23 consecutive points during the first six minutes of the third quarter. The Clippers outscored their cross-hallway rivals 37-10 late into the third before coasting to their fifth consecutive victory in the past eight days, including two over the Lakers.