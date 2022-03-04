Highlights: Washington State men's basketball staves off Oregon State to reach 10 Pac-12 wins for first time since 2008
Washington State men's basketball won its third game in four tries by taking down visiting Oregon State, 71-67, on Thursday, March 3rd in Pullman. T.J. Bamba led the Cougars in both points (16) and co-led in rebounds (eight) in the victory. The Beavers came up short despite Maurice Calloo breaking the 20-point mark. With the triumph, Washington State earned its 10th Pac-12 Conference win in a season for the first time since 2007-08.