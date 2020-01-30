Highlights: Washington State men’s basketball wins tight battle over Arizona State in final seconds

Sophomore forward CJ Elleby hit a three in the final seconds on Wednesday night to give Washington State men's basketball a 67-65 victory over Arizona State in Pullman. Elleby tied his career-high with 27 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, and pulled in 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Arizona State trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half before taking a one-point lead in the final seconds; Sun Devils drop to 12-8 overall and 3-4 in conference, while the Cougars move to 13-9 and 4-5 in Pac-12 play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad