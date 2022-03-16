Highlights: Washington State men’s basketball moves on in NIT with 63-50 first round victory over Santa Clara
Washington State men's basketball defeats Santa Clara by a final score of 63-50 on Tuesday, March 15 in Pullman. The Cougars advance to the second round to face the winner of Nicholls State at SMU.