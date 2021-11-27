Highlights: Washington State football wins Apple Cup for first time in Seattle since 2007 with 40-13 triumph over Washington

Washington State football wins in Seattle for the first time since 2007 after defeating Washington by a final score of 40-13 on Friday, Nov. 26 to reclaim the Apple Cup. The 27-point margin of victory for the Cougars is the largest ever in an Apple Cup game and it’s the program’s first Apple Cup victory since 2012. Senior running back Max Borghi rushes for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies to tie former student-athlete Steve Broussard for most total touchdowns in WSU history (41). WSU closes regular season play at 7-5 overall and 6-3 in conference, while Washington ends the season at 4-8 overall and 3-6 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.