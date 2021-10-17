Highlights: Washington State football staves off Stanford 34-31 for third straight win

Washington State football outlasted Stanford 34-31 on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Pullman. Max Borghi plunged for a two-yard touchdown with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter as the Cougars warded off the Cardinal's comeback. Stanford had scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the lead after trailing by as many as 11 in the second half. WSU improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12. Stanford dropped to 3-4 and 2-2, respectively. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now app, available now in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.