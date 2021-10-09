Highlights: Washington State football holds on in 31-24 victory on the Palouse, Oregon State suffers first conference loss

Washington State football defeats Oregon State by a final score of 31-24 on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Pullman. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura throws for 399 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Washington State hands Oregon State its first Pac-12 loss of the season. The Cougars improve to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play, while the Beavers drop to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.