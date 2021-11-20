Highlights: Washington State football clinches bowl eligibility after senior night victory versus Arizona

Washington State football clinches bowl eligibility after defeating Arizona 44-18 on senior night for victory number six on the season (6-5 overall). Sophomore quarterback Jayden De Laura set a career-high in passing yards with 259 and four touchdowns on 13-of-22 pass attempts. Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris each hauled in a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars. Washington State improves 5-3 in conference, while Arizona drops to 1-10 overall and 1-7 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.