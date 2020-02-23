Highlights: Washington men's basketball goes on 45-10 scoring run to power 87-52 rout over California

In a game that felt out of reach by halftime, Washington men's basketball rolled to a 87-52 victory over California on Saturday night in Seattle. Nahziah Carter led Washington with 16 points but an impressive ten different Huskies scored points in the winning effort. The domination was so complete that Washington went on a 45-10 scoring run at one point. The victory snapped the Huskies nine-game losing streak but it extended the Golden Bear's road woes. Cal is 1-11 this year when playing away from Berkeley.

Scroll to continue with content Ad