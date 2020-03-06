Highlights: Washington men's basketball downs Arizona State 90-83 in Tempe

Washington men's basketball snaps Arizona State's six-game home winning streak with a 90-83 victory on Thursday evening in Tempe. Nahziah Carter led the Huskies with a career-high 23 points, while Isaiah Stewart (14 points and 12 rebounds) recorded his 13th double-double. The Sun Devils have now lost three straight games following its seven-game winning streak, falling to 19-11 overall and 10-7 in conference.

