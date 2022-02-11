Highlights: Washington men’s basketball bounces back with dominant 87-64 win over Arizona State

Washington men’s basketball defeats Arizona State 87-64 on Thursday, Feb. 10 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 13-9 overall and 8-4 in conference, while the Sun Devils fall to 7-15 overall and 3-9 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.