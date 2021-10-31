Highlights: Late Washington football touchdown seals 20-13 win over Stanford

Washington football defeats Stanford by a final score of 20-13 on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Stanford Stadium. The Huskies snap a six game losing streak at Stanford after Jalen McMillan’s late receiving touchdown secured the road victory. UW improves to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play, while Stanford falls to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.