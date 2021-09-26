Highlights: Washington football defeats California 31-24 in overtime thriller to open conference play

Washington football opens conference play with a 31-24 overtime victory versus California on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Seattle. Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-32 pass attempts to help the Huskies improve to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in conference. The Golden Bears drop to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.