Highlights: Washington’s defense forces three turnovers, ignites Huskies offense to defeat USC

Washington forced three USC turnovers on Saturday to secure the Huskies first conference win of the season, a 28-14 victory in Seattle over the Trojans. Salvon Ahmed carried the load offensively for the Huskies, finishing with 153 rushing yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Jacob Eason threw for 180 yards in the victory. Washington currently is 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

