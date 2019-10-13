Highlights: Washington breaks out in second half, downs Arizona 51-27

Washington trailed Arizona at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win Saturday night in Tucson in dominant fashion. It was the most points scored by UW in a conference game this season. Quarterback Jacob Eason threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns on the night, doubling his total passing touchdowns in his first three conference games combined. Salvon Ahmed added 95 yards on the ground and a career-high three touchdowns to put the finishing touches on Arizona. The Huskies' defense also tallied a season-high four takeaways in the contest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad