Highlights: Warriors’ Gui Santos drops 23 points in Summer League debut vs. Kings

To start the 2022 Summer League with the California Classic at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors were without key young players like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and new first-round draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr.

While the Warriors were down a few young prospects, it didn’t slow down the debut of 2022 second-round pick Gui Santos. With the spotlight on, the No. 55 overall pick from the 2022 NBA draft out of Brazil put on a show.

The 20-year-old Brazilian displayed the ability to drive the lane and get to the bucket, knock down a 3-pointer off the dribble and step into a mid-range jumper.

Santos dropped a game-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor with six boards, three steals and an assist in 25 minutes. While stuffing the box score, Santos showed off a full scoring repertoire in Golden State’s loss to Sacramento, 86-68.

Watch all the highlights from an impressive Summer League debut from Santos.

Via @ESPNNBA on Twitter:

Warriors second round pick Gui Santos dropped 23 Pts in his first Summer League game 👀 pic.twitter.com/nPp75eHLBT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 3, 2022

