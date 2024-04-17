HIGHLIGHTS: Wall Lady Hawks outlasts Merkel, 3-2, in 11 innings to punch their ticket to postseason

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Lady Hawks outlasts Merkel 3-2 in 11 innings of work to punch their ticket to the 2024 postseason.

With the game knotted up at two a piece in the bottom of the 11th inning, two outs and a runner on second, Shyanne Floyd hit a line drive between right and center to score Jade Harper for the win.

