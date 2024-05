Watch highlights as Wales are held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli in Women's European Championship qualifying.

After an early mistake led to Veronika Andrukhiv giving the visitors the lead, Kayleigh Barton's penalty meant Rhian Wilkinson's side earned a point to continue their unbeaten start to their campaign.

MATCH REPORT: Barton penalty rescues Wales against Ukraine