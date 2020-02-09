Highlights: Utah men's basketball honors former Athletic Director Chris Hill with dominant win over California

On a night where Utah honored its legendary former Athletic Director Chris Hill, the Utah men's basketball team played its part by taking down visiting California 60-45 on Saturday night. The Runnin' Utes played stifling defense, holding the Golden Bears to 23 points or less in both halves. Cal's 45 total points were the fewest Utah has allowed this season. On offense, Timmy Allen led the way for Utah with 21 points, but it was a full team effort as eight different Runnin' Utes scored points.

