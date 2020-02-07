Highlights: Utah men's basketball downs Stanford 64-56 in overtime

Utah men's basketball defeated Stanford 64-56 in overtime Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Branden Carlson and Timmy Allen led the Runnin' Utes with 15 points each. Carlson added 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and had eight blocks, tying him for the most blocks by a Pac-12 student-athlete in a game this season. Tyrell Terry led the Card with 14 points as the team had its lowest field goal percentage this season (35.4%). Utah is now 9-1 at home this season, while the loss was Stanford's fifth straight at the Huntsman Center.

