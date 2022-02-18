Highlights: Utah men’s basketball knocks off Stanford 60-56 in comeback fashion for first road win

Utah men's basketball defeats Stanford by a final score of 60-56 on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Maples Pavilion. The Runnin’ Utes end on a 12-2 run to secure an overall record of 10-16 and 3-13 in Pac-12 play. The Cardinal falls to 15-11 overall and 8-8 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.