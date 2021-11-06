Highlights: Utah football strengthens hold on Pac-12 South with historic 52-7 win at Stanford

Utah football put up a dominant all-around performance on Friday (Nov. 5), taking down Stanford 52-7 on the road. Utah's rushing attack was unstoppable as three different Utes, Tavion Thomas, T.J. Pledger, and Micah Bernard, all rushed for over 100 yards. The Utes collected a school record six rushing touchdowns, including a 96-yarder from Pledger which broke the record for the longest rushing touchdown in program history. With the win, Utah remains in first place in the Pac-12 South and moves to 6-3 on the season and an excellent 5-1 in conference play.