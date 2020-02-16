Highlights: USC men's basketball throttles past Washington State behind Daniel Utomi's season-high 23

USC men's basketball moves to 19-7 overall following a 70-51 victory over Washington State on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. Senior guard Daniel Utomi totalled five triples on the night and went on to score a season-high 23 points. USC moves to 8-5 in conference and sweep the Washington schools for first time in three years. Washington State has yet to grab a road win in conference (0-6) and falls to 5-8 in Pac-12 play.

