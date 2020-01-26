Highlights: USC men's basketball showcases dominance in 75-55 win over Oregon State

USC men's basketball moves to 16-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play following a 75-55 road victory against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The win comes as the fifth true road win of the season for USC, currently the most amongst Pac-12 schools. Onyeka Okongwu finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to continue the Trojans undefeated roll after a loss this season (4-0). OSU is currently on a four-game losing streak, dropping to 12-8 overall and 2-6 in Pac-12 play.

