Highlights: USC men's basketball eclipses last season's win total with victory over Utah

USC men's basketball beat Utah 56-52 on Thursday in Los Angeles for their fifth straight home victory. The Trojans surpass their win total from last season (16-17) as they improve to 17-7 overall and 6-2 in Pac-12 play. Nick Rakocevic finished with his 27th career double-double as he tallied 16 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu came away with his eighth double-double on the season with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Utah has yet to win a Pac-12 road game (0-4) and fall to 3-5 in conference play.

