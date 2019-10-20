Highlights: USC football cruises past Arizona, remains undefeated at the Coliseum

The Trojans take their seventh straight win over Arizona, a 41-14 showing Saturday at the Los Angeles Coliseum. USC also improved to 4-0 at home this season behind 232 passing yards and two touchdowns from Kedon Slovis. The Trojans won the turnover battle for the first time since the 2018 opener, forcing three Arizona turnovers while committing one themselves. The loss saw Arizona score a season-low in points.

