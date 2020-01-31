Highlights: UCLA men's basketball upsets No. 20 Colorado in Westwood, first win over ranked team in two seasons

UCLA men's basketball upsets No. 20 Colorado 72-68 on Thursday night in Westwood to snap a four-game losing streak to the Buffs. Chris Smith finished with a career-high 30 points as the Bruins also snapped a six-game losing streak to top-25 opponents with their win over Colorado. McKinley Wright moved into second on CU's all-time career assists list as he finished with 14 points and five assists on Thursday. UCLA moves to 11-10 and 4-4 in conference, while Colorado drops to 16-5 and 5-3 in Pac-12 play.

